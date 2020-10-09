In the spirit of their upcoming double album, Smashing Pumpkins just dropped not one, but two new songs.

After sharing two tracks off their upcoming release CYR in late September, the band decided to give fans a little more Friday with the release of another pair of album cuts.

For this week’s New Music Friday, the group — consisting of founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and late-era guitarist Jeff Schroeder — shared new songs “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove,” alongside a new episode of Corgan’s “In Ashes,” titled “I’m In Love With Your God.”

The Deep Sky animated series takes its “fantastical” label to new heights in its third installment, but with the death of a cartoon rat, it isn’t for the faint of heart.

“The original story is something I’ve written and although it’s (mostly) lighthearted, ‘IN ASHES’ does address many things we face each day,” Corgan previously wrote of the series. “That is if we live in dystopia, or paradise, or both. The choice, some say, is yours; and could even be a quantum issue.”

Check out the two new tracks, and the new episode, below. The album drops on Nov. 27 via Sumerian Records.