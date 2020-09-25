As if the Smashing Pumpkins haven’t already given fans enough of a treat with the announcement of their new album, CYR, they’re back Friday with something more.

For New Music Friday, the guys — consisting of founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and late-era guitarist Jeff Schroeder — shared two new songs off the upcoming November release: “Wrath” and “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict.”

“Wrath” is a spacey single with some ’80s synths and hypnotizing backing vocals, while “Confessions” hears Corgan singing of distance.

The two tracks released before tomorrow’s drop of the first two episodes of “In Ashes,” the Pumpkins’ new five-part animated series, created by Corgan. The series is animated by Deep Sky and offers a “fantastical and surreal” sci-fi adventure” for fans wanting more from the guys, if that’s even possible at this point.

“The original story is something I’ve written and although it’s (mostly) lighthearted, ‘IN ASHES’ does address many things we face each day,” Corgan wrote. “That is if we live in dystopia, or paradise, or both. The choice, some say, is yours; and could even be a quantum issue.”

Check out the new tracks below: