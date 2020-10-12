Angel Olsen Shares New Song, ‘Time Bandits’

After appearing on NPR’s Tiny Desk (At Home) concert last week, Angel Olsen has treated fans to a new song on Instagram.

“Time Bandits” is a piano-driven ballad that repeats a set of chords the directs the focus to the lyrics. It clocks in at just over 11 minutes.

She sings, “I want you I want you I need you right now / To be here and lay down and get on the ground / And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound / To the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found / The love that we wanted the future we need / We can’t do it alone, we have to believe / In each other in each other be as thick as thieves.”

Olsen penned “Time Bandits” after coming home following a trip to St. Louis a few weeks ago. She did hesitate to post it, but “against better judgment I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business,” she captioned the Instagram post.

She recently released her latest album, Whole New Mess, and shared a cover of George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” last month.