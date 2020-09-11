News \
Angel Olsen Covers George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’
With everything that’s happened in 2020 so far, the year has definitely been a mood. And Angel Olsen adds to it with an acoustic cover of “Beware of Darkness” from George Harrison’s 1970 album, All Things Must Pass.
“The original is pretty great,” she captioned the Instagram video, which also included the lyrics to the track. “I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit.”
It unsurprisingly got many rave reviews, including one from Jehnny Beth of Savages.
“I love the way your voice gets more assured towards the end,” Beth commented on the video. “Properly walking then. The power of music. Thank you.”
Olsen just released her fifth album, Whole New Mess, on Aug. 28 via Jagjaguwar. She also played the title track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch Angel Olsen’s cover of Geroge Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” below.
