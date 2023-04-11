Angel Olsen Plots Fall Tour Behind New EP

Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Steven Kilbey of The Church
Photo: Luke Rogers

Angel Olsen will tour this fall in North America in support of her upcoming EP, Forever Means, which will be released Friday (April 14) by Jagjaguwar. On the heels of releasing the new song “Nothing’s Free” last month, Olsen has today unveiled the project’s title track.

Of the song, she says, “Iʼd thought of it as a kind of nod to George Harrison, who Iʼd been getting back into during the pandemic as I was finally calming down and finding moments of peace with myself.”

 

As for the fall trek, it will begin Oct. 17 in San Diego and run through Dec. 9 in Saxapahaw, N.C. Support acts include King Tuff (solo), Kara Jackson, Joanna Sternberg, Allegra Krieger, Natural Information Society, Sluice, and Olsenʼs bandmates Led to Sea and Nona Invie.

Beforehand, Olsen has scattered dates on tap from now until the end of August, including an Aug. 19 one-off with the Strokes at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in Queens, N.Y. She will also appear on Lucinda Williams’ upcoming album, Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart, which is out on June 30.

Here are Angel Olsen’s new tour dates:

Oct. 17 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Oct. 18 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre
Oct. 19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Oct. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Oct. 24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Oct. 25 – Portland OR @ Revolution Hall
Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Oct. 27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Oct. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Nov. 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Nov. 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Dec. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Dec. 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Dec. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Dec. 5 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Dec. 6 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 7 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Dec. 8 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
Dec. 9 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

