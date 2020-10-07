Angel Olsen Plays Tiny Desk (Home) Concert From Large Porch

From the corner of a tree-shaded porch at her North Carolina, home, Angel Olsen performed four songs for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, kicking off with the title track from 2020’s Whole New Mess album.

Olsen also plays “Iota,” from her 2014 album Burn Your Fire for No Witness, a song she tells viewers is about wishing “that all the world could see something for what it is at the same time.”

“What It Is (What It Is)” and “Waving, Smiling” — which she ends by saying, “a little different than I expected, but that’s ok” — round out her set.

Watch Olsen’s performance below.

