YG Shares ‘Out on Bail’ Video

YG dropped a video for “Out on Bail” today (Sept. 23), another new track off his upcoming MY LIFE 4HUNNID album.

Showing clips of him in prison, surrounded by police cars and in a red Ferrari during a police chase, the visuals and lyrics bring fans back to his arrest back in January of this year on robbery charges. Before a scheduled appearance to pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, YG was taken into custody but then released on bail.

“This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them,” his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ. “YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details … We are learning about this case through the media … YG has a performance scheduled at the Grammys Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle … so the timing is suspect, to put it mildly.”

In June, YG released a powerful visual for “FTP” documenting the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that month. He also contributed to the revivals of Public Enemy’s 1989 protest anthem “Fight the Power.”

MY LIFE 4HUNNID releases on Oct. 2 via Def Jam Recordings.