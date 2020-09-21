Travis Scott to Release New Single ‘Franchise’ This Friday

It’s been a busy 2020 for Travis Scott.

The rapper has collaborated with a number of artists — including Kanye West’s “Wash Us in Blood” — contributed another to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and currently has a collaboration with McDonald’s that’s ongoing.

But, Scott is releasing another new tune on Friday (Sept. 25) on Epic/Cactus Jack. Titled “Franchise,” the tune features cover art by artist George Condo. If it looks familiar, there’s a good reason why. You may best remember Condo for his work on West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and you can see what the artist has cooked up below.

CREDIT: George Condo

You can preorder the cassette and/or CD single here.