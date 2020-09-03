Travis Scott Is Getting His Own McDonald’s Meal Deal

Cactus Jack and McDonald’s? You better believe it.

For the first time since 1992 (and Michael Jordan, for that matter) a celebrity will be on the McDonald’s menu — and it’s none other than… Travis Scott.

From Sept. 8 through Oct. 4, the Travis Scott meal (which will set you back $6) includes a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, bacon, and lettuce; a medium World Famous Fries with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite. The random tandem (which makes sense since this 2020 after all) will be supporting charitable organizations and creating custom swag during this run.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” Scott said in a statement. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

Scott recently teamed up with Kanye West for his “Wash Us in the Blood” video that was a single from the rapper-turned-presidential candidate’s supposedly upcoming album, Donda.