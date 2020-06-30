Kanye West is back with a new powerful video for “Wash Us In The Blood.”

The song is the first track off West’s forthcoming album, God’s Country, and features vocal contributions from Travis Scott.

Put together by video artist and collaborator Arthur Jafa, the video is a series of clips from West’s Saint Pablo Tour, Sunday Service rehearsals and opens with footage of Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Krystal Smith confronting Officer Steven Pohorence after he pushed a black female who was kneeling during a protest in June.

Mixed by Dr. Dre, “Wash Us in the Blood” blends hard-hitting beats with praise and worship lyrics like “Holy Spirit come down / We need you now.” He also talks about how he’s trying to be silenced or “calmed down” as well as how the black community has been treated.

“Whole life being thugs / No choice selling drugs / Genocide what it does / Slavery what it does,” West delivers at the end before sharing a prayer with a clip showing a Sunday Service rehearsal.

Last year, West released his gospel album, Jesus Is King followed by the Sunday Service Choir LP, Jesus Is Born. And based on the lyrics from the song above, he’s going to continue to record worship songs.

In an April 2020 interview West did for GQ, he said, “I was thinking of not rapping again, because I rapped for the devil so long that I didn’t even know how to rap for God. Then one of my pastors told me, ‘My son just said that he would want a rap album about Jesus from Kanye West.’ He didn’t say, ‘Kanye West, you should do this,’ or ‘you need to do this.’ He just told me something that a child said. And that one thing made the difference.”

Listen to Kanye West’s “Wash Us In The Blood” featuring Travis Scott below.