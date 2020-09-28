Noel Gallagher recently made headlines for his thoughts on mask-wearing and Oasis’ early American audiences. Now, on a lighter note, he’s honoring the band’s legacy.

On Monday, Gallagher took over SiriusXM’s Lithium for a two-hour chat to discuss the 25th anniversary of 1995’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, which features classics like “Champagne Supernova” and “Wonderwall.” Throughout the DJ set, which runs from 10 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET, Gallagher details some of his favorite tracks on the group’s second LP and shares stories from his and brother Liam’s creative process — like how Noel nearly sang lead on “Wonderwall.”

The anniversary falls on Oct. 2, the release date for a new vinyl reissue. Gallagher’s story about how his 20-year-old daughter gets asked about “Wonderwall” is a real treat.

Check out some highlights below and stream the whole thing here.