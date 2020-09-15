Noel Gallagher Refuses to Wear a Mask in Public: ‘If I Get the Virus It’s on Me’

At a time when many people are wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Noel Gallagher refuses to do so, especially since it’s not a law.

“Listen to me, it’s not a law,” the ex-Oasis songwriter told The Matt Morgan podcast. “There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now.”

The singer/songwriter recounted a trip to the supermarket where a shop employee told him to wear a mask. But since it wasn’t a law, Gallagher demanded to speak to a manager.

“I don’t give a fuck,” he said. “I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else. If every other cunt’s wearing a mask I’m not gonna catch it off them, and If I’ve got it then they’re not gonna catch it off me. I think it’s a piss take.”

Gallagher further questioned why people need to wear a mask on public transportation or at a barber’s shop but not if they’re out getting a drink.

“I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going ‘can you put your mask on, because the transport police will get on and fine you a thousand pounds. But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating’,” he said. “So I was saying ‘Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me but see me having a sandwich and go leave him, he’s having his lunch?’”

Despite Noel’s refusal to wear one, his brother Liam recently tweeted that mask wearing’s “gotta be done.” Classic Gallaghers.

Listen to Noel Gallagher talk about why he won’t wear a mask on The Matt Morgan Podcast.