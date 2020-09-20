Neil Young Announces Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976 Track List

Despite being stuck at home, Neil Young’s had a busy year between his Fireside Sessions and prepping a lawsuit against Trump. He’s also been curating three new archival releases, including the long-awaited Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976. On Sunday, he announced the collection’s full track list via his website, Neil Young Archives.

The double-box set spans 10 discs that are organized chronologically, beginning with material recorded shortly after the release of Harvest in 1972 and ending with Young’s March 1976 Asian/European tour with Crazy Horse. Archives Volume 2 features 12 songs that have never been released in any format, and 50 previously unreleased versions of songs.

Archives Volume 2 is slated for a Nov. 20 release and will only be available via NYA. Pre-order begins Oct. 16. Take a look at the full track listing below.

Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976 track listing (* = previously unreleased song, # = unreleased version of a song )

Disc 1 (1972-1973)

Everybody’s Alone

1. Letter From ‘Nam *

2. Monday Morning #

3. The Bridge #

4. Time Fades Away #

5. Come Along and Say You Will *

6. Goodbye Christmas on the Shore *

7. Last Trip to Tulsa

8. The Loner #

9. Sweet Joni *

10. Yonder Stands the Sinner

11. L.A. (Story)

12. LA. #

13. Human Highway

Disc 2 (1973)

Tuscaloosa

1. Here We Go in the Years

2. After the Gold Rush

3. Out on the Weekend

4. Harvest

5. Old Man

6. Heart of Gold

7. Time Fades Away

8. Lookout Joe

10. New Mama

11. Alabama

12. Don’t Be Denied

Disc 3 (1973)

Tonight’s the Night

1. Speakin’ Out Jam *

2. Everybody’s Alone #

3. Tired Eyes

4. Tonight’s the Night

5. Mellow My Mind

6. World on a String

7. Speakin’ Out

8. Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *

9. Roll Another Number

10. New Mama

11. Albuquerque

12. Tonight’s the Night Part II

Disc 4 (1973)

Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live

1. Tonight’s the Night

2. Mellow My Mind

3. World on a String

4. Speakin’ Out

5. Albuquerque

6. New Mama

7. Roll Another Number

8. Tired Eyes

9. Tonight’s the Night Part II

10. Walk On

11. The Losing End #Disc 5 (1974)

Walk On1. Winterlong

2. Walk On

3. Bad Fog of Loneliness #

4. Borrowed Tune

5. Traces #

6. For the Turnstiles

7. Ambulance Blues

8. Motion Pictures

9. On the Beach

10. Revolution Blues

11. Vampire Blues

12. Greensleeves *

Disc 6 (1974)

The Old Homestead

1. Love/Art Blues #

2. Through My Sails #

3. Homefires

4. Pardon My Heart #

5. Hawaiian Sunrise #

6. LA Girls and Ocean Boys *

7. Pushed It Over the End #

8. On the Beach #

9. Vacancy #

10. One More Sign #

11. Frozen Man *

12. Give Me Strength *

13. Bad News Comes to Town #

14. Changing Highways #

15. Love/Art Blues #

16. The Old Homestead

17. Daughters *

18. Deep Forbidden Lake

19. Love/Art Blues #

Disc 7 (1974)

Homegrown

1. Separate Ways

2. Try

3. Mexico

4. Love Is a Rose

5. Homegrown

6. Florida

7. Kansas

8. We Don’t Smoke It No More

9. White Line

10. Vacancy

11. Little Wing

12. Star of Bethlehem

Disc 8 (1975)

Dume

1. Ride My Llama #

2. Cortez the Killer

3. Don’t Cry No Tears

4. Born to Run *

5. Barstool Blues

6. Danger Bird

7. Stupid Girl

8. Kansas #

9. Powderfinger #

10. Hawaii #

11. Drive Back

12. Lookin’ for a Love

13. Pardon My Heart

14. Too Far Gone #

15. Pocahontas #

16. No One Seems to Know #