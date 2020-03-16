Neil Young Announces ‘Fireside Sessions’ Live Streaming Shows

Neil Young is taking the concert biz to his home.

In an announcement on his Neil Young Archives site, the Godfather of Grunge announced that he’s going to live stream

“Because we are all at home and not venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife filming. It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together,” he wrote. “We will soon be announcing the first one right here at NYA in the Times-Contrarian and on the Hearse Theater schedule, as well as social media except Facebook. As we have previously announced, we are dropping Facebook very, very soon, so if you rely on FB to contact us, prepare for a change.”

Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah, will serve as the camerawoman for the sessions. There wasn’t a specific date set for the streams.

Young will be performing at an online rally for Bernie Sanders that will be streamed on Tuesday night.

He also was planning on touring old arenas as well before the coronavirus outbreak paralyzed the concert business. See all of the tours and festivals impacted by the slowdown.