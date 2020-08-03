SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream hit some new highs last week with an electrifying performance from Lisa Ramey, an afternoon hangout with Makeout, and more. But honestly, this week might be even better.

We’ll kick things off today with a full set by the soulful Joy Crookes before jumping into live sets by genre-bending up-and-comer Stay Over, the rockers of Broadside, and much more. It’s a jam-packed week, and you probably won’t want to miss any of it.

Like always, you should keep an eye on our Twitter and Instagram to get updates and see if any unannounced special guests are joining the busy schedule. Of course, you can always follow and/or subscribe on Twitch (which is free with Amazon Prime) to get notified every time we go live, enjoy an ad-free experience, and more.

For now, check out twitch.tv/spinmag and see the full schedule below.