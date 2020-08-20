Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Shot Her in the Feet

Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram Live on Thursday and said that Tory Lanez was the person who shot her in the feet last month in Los Angeles. The session came a day after the rapper shared graphic photos of her wounds and over a few weeks where she’s slowly revealed what happened.

In the session, Megan didn’t hold back.

“Yes this n—a Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you draggin’ it,” she said of Lanez.

She also described her injuries (a bullet in one foot and bullet fragments in the other) and said that there were four people in the car when the argument broke out and said she was outside of the car when Lanez shot her and he was in the back of the car.

She continued by explaining why she didn’t go to the police.

“I ain’t tell the police what happened immediately right then because I don’t wanna die,” she continued. “I don’t want the police to shoot me because there’s a n—a with a gun in the car. I’m leaking, I’m bleeding … I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want to get in no more trouble than we was already about to get in.”

SPIN has reached out to Lanez’s reps for comment.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s full Instagram Live session below.