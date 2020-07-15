Megan Thee Stallion Recovering From Gunshot Wounds: ‘I’m Currently Focused On My Recovery’

Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion, who police reportedly listed as a victim of a Sunday altercation, took to Instagram Wednesday to let fans know she’s recovering from gunshot wounds.

TMZ reported on Monday that Megan was on the scene of an altercation, which involved gunshots inside an SUV outside of a Hollywood Hills home and with Tory Lanez was arrested on concealed weapons charges.

Both Lanez and Megan, who TMZ reports had wounds on her foot, were seen on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Live earlier in the night. After much speculation on social media as to what happened, Megan clarified what happened.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” the Houston rapper wrote. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

She continued, saying she was “incredibly grateful to be alive” and “expected to make a full recovery.”

“…but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” she wrote. “I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

No information is available yet regarding who shot Megan on Sunday, and Twitter users began trending “WHO SHOT MEG” in response to the news. In her Instagram caption, the chart-topping rapper called the experience “an eye opener and a blessing in disguise.”