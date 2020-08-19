Megan Thee Stallion Shares Gunshot Wound Photo: ‘Why Would I Lie’

Warning: This story contains graphic images of gunshot wounds.

Even after Megan Thee Stallion earned her second No. 1 single this week with “WAP,” internet trolls are still getting in the way of her celebrations.

In a since-deleted post, The Houston rapper opened up on Instagram Wednesday about getting shot in the foot on July 12. The night — which TMZ initially reported involved the arrest of rapper Tory Lanez on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle — led to numerous unfortunate jokes at Megan’s expense. Trolls have since questioned the legitimacy of her injury after photos circulated of her feet on Aug. 17.

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up,” Megan wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post according to Billboard. “I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie abt getting shot?”

Megan Thee Stallion shares a picture of her foot injury she sustained during the shooting. pic.twitter.com/6s5mvMLZ0g — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 19, 2020

In late July, Megan opened up in a separate post addressing the jokes made at her expense.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out, to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary…It was the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny,” she said.