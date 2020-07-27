Megan Thee Stallion was shot in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. That much we know.

The incident took place, as TMZ reported, two weeks ago. There, Megan was on the scene of an altercation, which involved gunshots inside an SUV outside of a Hollywood Hills home, and with Tory Lanez was arrested on concealed weapons charges.

Today (July 27), Megan opened up about the incident in an Instagram Live session and gave her side of what happened to in order to eliminate any speculation about what happened. Saying that she wasn’t ready to speak publicly about the event, Megan described what happened.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out, to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary…It was the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny,” she said. “It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do shit. And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones … Where the bullets hit at, they missed everything, but the motherfuckers was in there.”

You can watch the full Instagram Live session below.