The Rolling Stones have announced that they will be releasing a restored version of their 1973 album, Goats Head Soup in September.

Available in multi-format and deluxe editions, fans will look forward to a four-disc CD and vinyl box set that includes 10 bonus tracks, alternative versions, outtakes and three never-before-heard songs.

“Criss Cross” is the first previously unheard tracks, which the band has dropped along with the deluxe LP announcement. “Scarlet,” featuring guitar by Jimmy Page, and “All The Rage,” are the other two “new” songs.

There will also be a 100-page book showcasing photos, reproductions of three tour posters from 1973 and essays by Ian McCann, Nick Kent and Daryl Easlea.

Goats Head Soup 2020 is coming on September 4th, featuring unheard tracks, demos, outtakes, live performances & more. Available to pre-order now on a variety of formats: https://t.co/bKFXdkaDEx #ExperienceGoatsHeadSoup pic.twitter.com/7os67tXmAF — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 9, 2020

“Goats Head Soup was released with plenty of fanfare,” McCann said in a statement. “Despite what you may read today, the kids weren’t entirely absorbed by glam rock, metal, prog and Philly soul back in 1973, and they bought the album in their thousands, sending it to No. 1 in the U.S. and in the UK, their fifth consecutive British chart-topper.”

In April, The Rolling Stones dropped “Living in a Ghost Town,” which is their first new song since 2012. And since the band couldn’t tour due to the global pandemic, they have shared rare live footage, made a funny quarantine video and made ensured that Donald Trump no longer uses their music on the campaign trail.

Watch The Rolling Stones’ video for “Criss Cross” below.

Goats Head Soup will release on Sept. 4 via Polydor/Interscope/UME. You can pre-order yours here.