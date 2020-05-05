When we think of Mick Jagger, usually images of dancing around with a mic stand and doing high kicks come to mind. But in a new video that the Rolling Stones singer recorded for last night’s (May 4) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jagger shows a more slow-paced and rural life.

Edited to look like an old British public service announcement, Jagger performs a variety of chores including giving a car a tuneup, making dinner and herding sheep. You’ll also see him attempt a set of jumping jacks during the exercise portion. Meanwhile, there is a British voice narrating the whole thing — giving it that old-timey feel.

The Rolling Stones recently released their Extra Licks streaming series and also dropped the new track, “Living in a Ghost Town” their first original song in eight years. In 2016, the group released Blue & Lonesome, a covers album of old blues tunes.

They also postponed the North American leg of their No Filter Tour due to the global pandemic.

Check out Jagger on The Tonight Show below.