The Rolling Stones were set to embark on the latest leg of their No Filter tour and nothing was going to stop them. Then coronavirus hit.

The legendary rockers announced that the tour has been postponed. It was scheduled to start in San Diego on May 8 and ending in Atlanta on July 9. As usual, the shows were taking place in baseball and football stadiums across the country.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the band said in a statement. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you all very soon.”

The Stones are the latest band to postpone their tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s No Filter tour was also delayed…but for a different reason: Mick Jagger had to undergo emergency heart surgery. But things turned out alright and the singer went out and performed like he always has.