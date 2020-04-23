The Rolling Stones Share First New Song Since 2012

The Rolling Stones have shared their first new song since 2012. The song’s title, “Living in a Ghost,” couldn’t be more fitting for these times.

The song comes from the band’s recent recording sessions that took place in Los Angeles last year.

“So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now. We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is – It’s called ‘Living in Ghost Town’ – I hope you like it,” Mick Jagger said in a statement.

“So, let’s cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it , “Living in a Ghost Town”. Stay safe!” Keith Richards added.

The song is out now. The last time the Stones released new music was in 2016 with their blues album Blue & Lonesome. The last time they released new material was in 2012 as part of the Grrr compilation album. The Stones had to postpone the latest leg of their No Filter tour due to the coronavirus.

Check out “Living in a Ghost Town” below: