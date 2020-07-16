The Killers Reveal Album Release Date and Share Video for ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

The Killers have finally set a release date for their forthcoming album, Imploding the Mirage. It will be out on Aug. 21 through Island Records, the band announced on their Instagram.

“COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars,” they said before revealing the date. A photo of the album art was shared in the post. It was originally slated to be released on May 29.

A number of guest artists appear on the album, including Lindsey Buckingham, k.d. lang, Natalie Mering from Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel from War on Drugs and Lucius. It will be the band’s first album since 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful and sixth overall. It was produced by the band along with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen.

Recently, the band performed a short set for iHeartRadio Living Room Series presented by State Farm. So far, the Killers have shared “My Own Soul’s Warning” and “Caution” from the collection.

The band also said that they’re postponing their 2020 tour.

“As so many of us have come to realize during the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea that we would be returning to “normal” is farther along in the future than we initially thought. With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned North American and Australian tour dates slated for the Fall. The safety of our fans and families is of the utmost importance to us always. We want nothing more to hit the road and play these songs for you and when the time is right, we will do just that! Be safe and be healthy. We appreciate you,“ they said.

They also shared a video for “My Own Soul’s Warning,” which you can see below.