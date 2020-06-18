Throughout quarantine, The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci, Jr., have been playing us tracks from their upcoming album, Imploding the Mirage.

And while we’ve enjoyed the different rooms they’ve performed in, their latest set for the iHeartRadio Living Room Series presented by State Farm brings us some sense of normalcy with a full-band performance of songs from their new album as well as some surprises.

The Killers started their set with the new version of the 2019 track, “Land of the Free,” with the new lyrics reflecting George Floyd’s murder.

“Before we get started, we’d like to say thank all those bravely standing for equality, peace and justice. While we all have our differences, we can agree that these priorities are worth fighting for. Our first song is called ‘Land of the Free,’ and we wrote it about a year ago. And we hate that it’s still relevant today.”

The band also played “Human,” “Caution” and surprised fans by covering Jimmy Buffett “A Pirate Looks At 40,” which Buffett released in 1975.

“He was a masterclass songwriter, actually, and I’m learning from him,” he said before playing the song.

Watch The Killers’ performance below.