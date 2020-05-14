The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vanucci, who are currently quarantining together at Flowers’ home in Las Vegas brought their new single, “Caution.” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (May 13).

“We’d like to a play song for all the healthcare workers who are putting themselves out on the frontlines helping everybody in need,” Vannucci, who took on guitar duties for this rendition, said before the performance. “We can’t tell you how much we appreciate that and how heroic that is. So thank you very much, and this song is for them.”

With the help of a drum machine, the performance of the song off their new album, Imploding The Mirage, was as both inspiring, and Flowers’ vocals were pretty flawless — making us yearn for the day we get to see The Killers play their new material live in front of audiences again.

Aside from this performance, The Killers will be doing a special Q&A on YouTube this weekend (May 15) at 3 pm PST/12 pm PST. Find out more information here.

Watch their performance of “Caution” below: