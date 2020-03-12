The Killers Release ‘Caution,’ Announce New Album

Earlier in the week, The Killers teased a song titled “Caution,” and now it’s finally out.

Brandon Flowers opened up about how the song was inspired by leaving his hometown, Las Vegas to Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

“It’s sort of about having the wherewithal to listen to that angel on your shoulder, even if they’re telling you something that you don’t want to hear,” Flowers said in the interview. “And I think for me with this song was a lot about leaving Las Vegas. I was having this sort of hunch or impression that that was something that I was supposed to do for my family. … And so it was tough for me to leave, and I thought I was able to harness that energy and there was a sort of a relief when it happened, and you kind of feel that the spirit in Caution, I feel like.”

The Killers also had the chance to work with Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham on “Caution,” which drummer Ronnie Vannucci said was an experience to witness.

“He did all the sort of famed tricks where we were recording to tape, so we slowed the tape at half speed or quarter speed, and then he did guitar playing,” Vannucci said. “And so that’s how you get those sort of crystal-ly high tinkle sounds. And then he just slayed a solo at the very end of it. And at that time, the song, we didn’t really have an ending for it, so it just kind of went on. But his solo was just too good. So we just made the ending as long as his solo. So that’s why it’s so long.”

The band also announced the release of a new album, Imploding The Mirage, their first new music since 2017. The new album brings a number of collaborators including Buckingham, k.d. lang, Natalie Mering from Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel from War on Drugs and Lucius.

Imploding The Mirage will release on May 29.

Check out the tour dates below:

5/26/20 DONCASTER, UK @ KEEPMOAT STADIUM **

5/28/20 FALKIRK, SCOTLAND, UK @ THE FALKIRK STADIUM ** SOLD OUT

5/30/20 MANCHESTER, UK @ EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD, UK ** SOLD OUT

6/1/20 NORWICH, UK @ CARROW ROAD STADIUM, UK ** SOLD OUT

6/3/20 SOUTHAMPTON, UK @ ST MARY’S STADIUM, UK ** SOLD OUT

6/5/20 LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM, UK ^^

6/6/20 LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM, UK ^^ SOLD OUT

6/9/20 BRISTOL, UK @ ASHTON GATE STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

6/11/20 COVENTRY, UK @ RICOH STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

6/13/20 MIDDLESBROUGH, UK @ RIVERSIDE STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

6/16/20 DUBLIN, IRELAND @ MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^ SOLD OUT

6/17/20 DUBLIN, IRELAND @ MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^ SOLD OUT

6/19/20 SCHEESSEL, GERMANY @ HURRICANE FESTIVAL

6/20/20 NEUHAUSEN, GERMANY @ SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL

6/21/20 WERCHTER, BELGIUM @ TW CLASSIC

6/23/20 ZAGREB, CROATIA @ INMUSIC FESTIVAL

6/27/20 STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN @ LOLLAPALOOZA (STOCKHOLM)

7/6/20 AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS @ ZIGGO DOME &&

7/7/20 BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE @ LA SEINE MUSICALE &&

7/9/20 MADRID, SPAIN @ MAD COOL FESTIVAL

7/10/20 BILBAO, SPAIN @ BILBAO BBK LIVE FESTIVAL

7/12/20 MILAN, ITALY @ MILANO SUMMER FESTIVAL

7/14/20 VIENNA, AUSTRIA @ STADTHALLE

7/16/20 OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC @ COLOURS OF OSTRAVA FESTIVAL

7/18/20 MOSCOW, RUSSIA @ PARK LIVE FESTIVAL

8/18/20 DENVER, CO @ PEPSI CENTER ++

8/19/20 SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA ++

8/21/20 VANCOUVER, BC @ ROGERS ARENA ++

8/22/20 GEORGE, WA @ GORGE AMPHITHEATRE ++

8/23/20 PORTLAND, OR @ MODA CENTER ++

8/25/20 SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ CHASE CENTER ++

8/26/20 SAN DIEGO, CA @ PECHANGA ARENA ++

8/28/20 LAS VEGAS, NV @ MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA ++

8/29/20 LOS ANGELES, CA @ BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM ++

8/30/20 PHOENIX, AZ @ GILA RIVER ARENA ++

9/10/20 HOUSTON, TX @ TOYOTA CENTER ++

9/11/20 FORT WORTH, TX @ DICKIES ARENA ++

9/12/20 AUSTIN, TX @ FRANK ERWIN CENTER ++

9/15/20 MIAMI, FL @ AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA ++

9/16/20 ORLANDO, FL @ AMWAY CENTER ++

9/18/20 ATLANTA, GA @ STATE FARM ARENA ++

9/19/20 NASHVILLE, TN @ BRIDGESTONE ARENA ++

9/20/20 ST. LOUIS, MO @ CHAIFETZ ARENA ++

9/22/20 ST. PAUL, MN @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER ++

9/23/20 CHICAGO, IL @ UNITED CENTER ++

9/25/20 TORONTO, ON @ SCOTIABANK ARENA ++

9/26/20 MONTREAL, QC @ BELL CENTRE ++

9/27/20 VERONA, NY @ TURNING STONE EVENT CENTER ++

9/29/20 PHILADELPHIA, PA @ WELLS FARGO CENTER ++

10/1/20 NEW YORK, NY @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ++

10/2/20 NEW YORK, NY @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ++

10/3/20 WASHINGTON, DC @ CAPITAL ONE ARENA ++

10/5/20 BOSTON, MA @ TD GARDEN ++

10/6/20 UNIVERSITY PARK, PA @ BRYCE JORDAN CENTER ++

10/8/20 PITTSBURGH, PA @ PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER ++

10/9/20 CLEVELAND, OH @ ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE ++

10/10/20 DETROIT, MI @ LITTLE CAESARS ARENA ++

11/11/20 BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA @ BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

11/14/20 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA @ QUDOS BANK ARENA

11/18/20 PERTH, AUSTRALIA @ RAC ARENA

11/21/20 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA @ AAMI PARK

11/29/20 MEXICO CITY, MEXICO @ FORO SOL

12/1/20 MONTERREY, MEXICO @ ARENA MONTERREY

12/2/20 MONTERREY, MEXICO @ ARENA MONTERREY

12/4/20 ZAPOPAN, MEXICO @ ESTADIO 3 DE MARZO

Support information: Blossoms (dates marked **), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##) in the UK; Johnny Marr (dates marked ++) in the U.S. and Canada; Orville Peck supports on select dates in Europe (marked with &&).