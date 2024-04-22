Rock Hall Welcomes Ozzy, Cher, Frampton, DMB, Tribe

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will welcome another eclectic class of inductees later this year, with Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest all set for enshrinement in the performer category at an Oct. 19 ceremony at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton will be recognized with the Musical Influence award for having “directly influenced, inspired and evolved rock’n’roll and music impacting youth culture,” while the late Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick, MC5, and Norman Whitfield to receive the Musical Excellence award for their “originality and influence.” Former Motown Productions president Suzanne de Passe will take home the Ahmet Ertegun award, which recognizes “non-performing industry professionals.”

The inductees were revealed tonight (April 21) by Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie during a Rock Hall-themed episode of American Idol. This year’s event will be streamed live on Disney+, be available on Hulu the next day and air as a separate ABC special at a later date.

Artists are eligible once 25 years have passed since the release of their first commercial recording. This year, four of the eight performer inductees (Cher, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang and Frampton) were on the ballot for the first time, while Osbourne is already in the Rock Hall as a member of Black Sabbath. The previously announced nominees not selected for enshrinement were Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, Jane’s Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor and Sade.

“Rock’n’roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations. This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps,” says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes.

Last year’s inductees included Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, George Michael, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush and the Spinners. Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc and late influential guitarist Link Wray were inducted as Musical Influence award winners, while R&B star Chaka Khan, Bob Dylan sideman Al Kooper and Elton John lyricist Bernie Taupin received the Musical Excellence award. Soul Train creator Don Cornelius was honored with the Ahmet Ertegun award.