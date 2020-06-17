The Killers Share New Single ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

The Killers teased new music over the weekend, and now it’s is here.

Titled “My Own Soul’s Warning,” the song is the latest to emerge from Imploding the Mirage. “Caution,” which was the first single that was recently performed on The Tonight Show and Ellen, hit no. 1 on the Alternative and Triple A radio charts.

“I tried going against my own soul’s warning/But in the end, something just didn’t feel right/Oh I tried diving even though the sky was storming/And I just wanted to get back to where you are,” the song starts before building into the synth-driven anthem.

The art for the single was painted by Thomas Blackshear, who, along with the band, received the blessing of the Crow Tribe of Indians for its use.

“Artists living across the world inspired by our people and way of life, is a total honour and true testament of the knowledge our people share. During this unprecedented time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic as well as the injustice of police brutality protests around the world. Our people recognise the need to also help keep our spirits positive,” a statement from the Crow Tribe of Indians read.

A number of guest artists appear on the album, including Lindsey Buckingham, k.d. lang, Natalie Mering from Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel from War on Drugs and Lucius.

The Killers’ Imploding the Mirage doesn’t have a release date. It will be the band’s first album since 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful and sixth overall. It was produced by the band along with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen.

Listen to the song below.