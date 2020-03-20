The Killers Share New Video for ‘Caution’

Last week, The Killers announced that they’d be releasing their new album, Imploding the Mirage, in May and shared the audio for “Caution.”

After teasing a snippet of the video on Twitter yesterday, there’s now a video clip to go along with it.

Directed by Sing Lee, the video is part of a short film that the group made with him. Here, you can see the band performing live and an idea of what’s possibly to come on that film, which will be out on Apple Music.

The Killers’ Imploding the Mirage is out on May 29 via Island Records.

Check it out below: