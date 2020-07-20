If you didn’t see everything we did last week on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream, you missed out on a hell of a string of performances. We had a release-day party with Brendan Kelly of the Lawrence Arms, an exclusive live performance of Rich Aucoin’s new single, and intimate sessions with Oscar Lang, Sonia Stein, and Sloane. Oh, and that’s not even including the surprise announcement of a Saturday afternoon with Black Veil Brides.

That said, we might’ve outdone ourselves this week. We’re starting things off with a live set from Monogem before switching gears to close the week out with Skott, Petra Jarrar, and a very special episode of Kat Calls with the award-winning Elderbrook

As per usual, you’ll need to check out Twitter and Instagram to get all of the info on the streams as their released. We’re also happy to announce that we’ve officially entered our third month as a Twitch affiliate, so don’t forget to resubscribe (which is free with Amazon Prime) to keep the full experience and drop in at twitch.tv/spinmag for all of the live action.

For the time being, you can check out the full schedule below.