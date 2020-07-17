While most bands are just remastering or re-releasing their seminal albums for big anniversaries, Black Veil Brides are taking it a step further by fully rerecording 2010’s We Stitch These Wounds as the updated Re-Stitch These Wounds. The album (out July 31 on Sumerian) comes alongside their August 1 performance streamed live from the famous Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood — a show where they’ll play the full album for the first time ever.

“We are so excited to share the 10th anniversary, reimagined and rerecorded version of our debut record, and to play it in its entirety for our first live stream concert experience,” said Andy Biersack, the band’s vocalist. “This is a celebration of a decade of BVB and the greatest fans in music. We are so appreciative of the opportunities that we’ve been given, and we’re thrilled to get to share in this important milestone with everyone who’s ever supported us.”

In anticipation of the release, the hard-rocking quintet has been slowly releasing snippets from the album, including the release of “Sweet Blasphemy” back in June. Today, the California-based band dropped “Perfect Weapon” and a brand new announcement that they’ll be joining SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream tomorrow (July 18) at 2pm PT / 5pm ET for a very special afternoon.

Check out the new version of “Perfect Weapon” below, and be sure to tune in tomorrow at twitch.tv/spinmag for the exclusive livestream.