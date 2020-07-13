Culture \
The Lawrence Arms Headline This Week of SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream (July 13-19)
States might be shutting down again, but we're in full swing on Twitch.
In case you missed it, SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream is coming off a stellar week featuring an entire afternoon with Iration and live performances with Cobi, Maddox Jones, and the National Parks. Plus, there was that secret little surprise interview with Louis the Child over the weekend.
This week might be even better though, as we’re celebrating the release of Skeleton Coast by The Lawrence Arms with an exclusive performance by Brendan Kelly, plus hearing from Rich Aucoin alongside the release of his new single and a whole lot more. We may even drop an unannounced Ghost of Tsushima stream or two this weekend in honor of the game’s release, but you’ll have to stay tuned to find out.
It’s sure to be a busy week, so keep yourself informed through Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date with the latest information. Of course, don’t forget to renew your subscription (which is free with Amazon Prime) for full experience and drop in at twitch.tv/spinmag for all of the live action.
For now, check out the full schedule below.
- Monday, July 13 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – Rich Aucoin
- Tuesday, July 14 @ 5pm PT / 8pm ET – Oscar Lang
- Wednesday, July 15 @ 2pm PT / 5pm ET – Sonia Stein
- Thursday, July 16 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – Sloane (also known as Nick Rosen)
- Friday, July 17 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – Brendan Kelly (of The Lawrence Arms)