In case you missed it, SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream is coming off a stellar week featuring an entire afternoon with Iration and live performances with Cobi, Maddox Jones, and the National Parks. Plus, there was that secret little surprise interview with Louis the Child over the weekend.

This week might be even better though, as we’re celebrating the release of Skeleton Coast by The Lawrence Arms with an exclusive performance by Brendan Kelly, plus hearing from Rich Aucoin alongside the release of his new single and a whole lot more. We may even drop an unannounced Ghost of Tsushima stream or two this weekend in honor of the game’s release, but you’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

It’s sure to be a busy week, so keep yourself informed through Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date with the latest information. Of course, don’t forget to renew your subscription (which is free with Amazon Prime) for full experience and drop in at twitch.tv/spinmag for all of the live action.

For now, check out the full schedule below.