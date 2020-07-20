Gorillaz Release ‘PAC-MAN’ With an Assist From ScHoolboy Q

For the latest release in their Song Machine series, Gorillaz teamed up with Top Dawg’s ScHoolboy Q for the funk-laced “PAC-MAN,” on the 40th anniversary of the legendary arcade game’s release

The band dropped the single alongside a bright, arcade-style video featuring the classic game, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The track itself is a bit eerie with a hard-hitting Q verse, complete with a punching bag and flashes of neon as he spits. The cut is Q’s first feature since REASON’s May single “Pop Shit.”

The song was produced by Prince Paul, Remi Kabaka Jr., and Gorillaz. It was recorded in London just before lockdown.

Earlier in the series, Gorillaz shared June’s “Friday 13th” with London rapper Octavian, “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves, “Désolé” with Fatoumata Diawara and “Aries” featuring Joy Division’s Peter Hook and Georgia. The group also dished out an ode to late drummer Tony Allen with “How Far,” featuring Skepta.

The Damon Albarn-led project will release The Gorillaz Almanac in October, commemorating 20 years of the group’s visual history.

Check out the “PAC-MAN” video below: