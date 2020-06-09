Gorillaz are back with their latest Song Machine offering, “Friday 13th.”

Featuring London rapper Octavian, the track has a slow and easy groove that’s more mellow than their previous Song Machine work. Octavian opens the video with his verse as clips of the Gorillaz members blended with a neverending road appear on the screen.

Gorillaz have previously released “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves, “Désolé” with Fatoumata Diawara and “Aries” featuring Joy Division’s Peter Hook and Georgia. They also paid homage to the late drummer Tony Allen with “How Far,” which also featured British rapper, Skepta.

The band is also celebrating 20 years of its visual history with a commemorative art book, The Gorillaz Almanac, which is set to release in October.

They also showed solidarity with Black Lives Matter with their #BeTheChange campaign, which aims to educate people in ending racism and police brutality.

Watch Gorillaz’s “Friday 13th” featuring Octavian below.