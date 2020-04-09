Leave it to the Gorillaz to visualize what everyone’s feeling at the moment. They’re latest Song Machine offering, “Aries,” takes us into how they escape from being in lockdown.

As the world is currently staying inside, we see Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel hop into vehicles and hit the open road. 2D and Murdoc are riding together, and Murdoc has a little truth serum to make the trip a bit more interesting.

At the end of the video, 2-D, who’s showing us how one can use a bandana as a mask, gives a little PSA. “Make sure you stay in. Stay safe…” he said. “Oh yeah, and keep washing your hands.”

Gorillaz teamed up with bassist Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order fame and alt-pop singer and producer Georgia, who contributed the drums on the record.

If you’re looking for some solace while staying home, you can join the Gorillaz at their new virtual hangout — the G Club. You can sign up here.

Gorillaz previously released “Désolé” and “Momentary Bliss”.

Watch Gorillaz’s “Aries” video below: