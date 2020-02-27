Gorillaz Drop Latest Song Machine Episode

After all the hype they’ve been posting on social media this week, Gorillaz have finally shared the second episode of Song Machine.

“Désolé,” which is French for “sorry,” an uplifting love song that’s been sung in three languages — English, French and Bambara. The track features Grammy-nominated Malian artist Fatoumata Diawara.

“Making ‘Désolé’ with Fatou was a real moment for me, you know,” drummer Russel said in a statement. “She’s an African Queen. This lady made the song what it is, beautiful, like life. What can I say about Désolé? They say sorry is the hardest word, but that’s not true… Try saying antidisestablishmentarianism with a mouth full of gluten-free cronuts on a speed boat without licking your lips.”

In the video, our favorite characters are transported to Lake Como through a Kong Studios portal. While everyone looks like they’re having a blast boating around the lake, but it looks like 2D, Noodle and Russel accidentally left Murdoc behind. Or did they?

Gorillaz previously released “Momentary Bliss,” featuring slowthai and Slaves, which was the premiere Song Machine episode. And if you’ve been enjoying these new tracks, then stay tuned to see who Gorillaz will collaborate with for the next episode.