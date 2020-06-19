TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe has just released a new song that will get you charged up for the rally you plan to attend this weekend.

Entitled “People,” the song starts with a quick-stepping beat and builds up the guitars as Adebimpe brings in the vocals. With lyrics like “If you see it’s a Nazi, say it’s a Nazi, and get that Nazi out,” this is a protest anthem at its core. The song was co-produced with drummer and fellow bandmate Roofeeo.

Proceeds from the song will be split amongst the following organizations — the Southern Poverty Law Center, the ACLU, and the Movement For Black Lives.

And since you can only get it from Bandcamp, you’ll be doing a double donation because the music streaming and retail platform is donating 100% of its share to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to honor Juneteenth. Bandcamp also promised to continue this donation every June 19 moving forward. You can find other artists who are dropping songs to honor Juneteenth here.

Earlier this month, Adebimpe did a solo performance of TV on the Radio’s “Love Dog” on A Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Listen to the Tunde Adebimpe’s “People” below.