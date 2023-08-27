Phish Covers TV On The Radio With Surprise Guest Derek Trucks

'Golden Age' performance came during second of two benefits for Vermont and New York flood victims

Phish had a big surprise in store for fans tonight (Aug. 26) at the second of two benefits for those impacted by recent flooding in upstate New York and its home state of Vermont. During the second set of the evening at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga, N.Y., the group welcomed surprise guest Tedeschi Trucks Band guitarist Derek Trucks for the final four songs, beginning with a cover of TV on the Radio‘s “Golden Age.”

From there, the combo moved into a 13-minute jam on “Everything’s Right,” “A Life Beyond the Dream” from Phish’s most recent studio album, 2020’s Sigma Oasis, and a set-closing, eight-minute workout on the funky “First Tube,” with Trucks and Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio gleefully trading off guitar solos. After a quick break, Trucks stuck around for an encore of Phish’s “Possum,” which wrapped the show.

As with last night’s performance at the same venue, the concert was webcast for free on YouTube and LivePhish.com. The events are expected to raise several million dollars for the Flood Recovery Fund of Phish’s philanthropic WaterWheel Foundation. Fans can donate by clicking here.

Phish’s members and Trucks are no strangers to collaborating, with Trucks having first sat in with Phish during a July 7, 1999, show in Charlotte, N.C., to play slide guitar on “Possum” and “Funky Bitch.” More recently, Anastasio joined Tedeschi Trucks Band for a complete performance of Derek and the Dominoes’ Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs album at the 2019 edition of the LOCKN’ Festival in Arrington, Va.

Phish concludes its summer tour next week with four shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Co., on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1-3. Meanwhile, Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to the road Sept. 7 in Wilmington, N.C., as part of a fall tour highlighted by its first headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29.