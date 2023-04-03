Tedeschi Trucks Band Plots Largest Headlining Shows This Fall

Tedeschi Trucks Band will play its largest U.S. headlining shows this fall when it visits Boston’s TD Garden on Sept. 27 and New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will open what are being dubbed as “The Garden Parties,” and sources say a number of high-profile special guests are being lined up for the occasion.

Nelson recently joined TTB during a Feb. 25 show at Nashville Ryman Auditorium for covers of Sleepy John Estes’ “Leaving Trunk” and Rahsaan Roland Kirk’s “Volunteered Slavery.” Earlier in the evening, TTB’s Derek Trucks snuck over to the nearby Bridgestone Arena to play two songs with Billy Strings, marking the first time the pair had ever met.

TTB Fan Club members will have first crack at tickets for the Boston and New York shows beginning tomorrow (April 4) at 10 a.m. ET, with the general public on-sale set for Friday at 10 a.m. ET. The group has also launched its app in tandem with 237 Global, providing early access to seats and exclusive content.

Presented by Live Nation and Dayglo Presents, the Garden dates are the last on TTB’s 2023 itinerary, which resumes April 28 in Little Rock, Ar., and includes two-night visits this summer to Atlanta, Vienna, Va., Bridgeport, Ct., and Red Rocks outside Denver. The group is touring in support of the 2022 four-album project I Am the Moon.