Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Mélusine is Imaginative and Thrilling
Payroll Giovanni
Payroll Giovanni Still Serves Game
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: oGre and cEvin Key of Skinny Puppy

Tedeschi Trucks Band Plots Largest Headlining Shows This Fall

Group will perform at Boston’s TD Garden and New York’s Madison Square Garden
Photo: David McClister

Tedeschi Trucks Band will play its largest U.S. headlining shows this fall when it visits Boston’s TD Garden on Sept. 27 and New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will open what are being dubbed as “The Garden Parties,” and sources say a number of high-profile special guests are being lined up for the occasion.

Nelson recently joined TTB during a Feb. 25 show at Nashville Ryman Auditorium for covers of Sleepy John Estes’ “Leaving Trunk” and Rahsaan Roland Kirk’s “Volunteered Slavery.” Earlier in the evening, TTB’s Derek Trucks snuck over to the nearby Bridgestone Arena to play two songs with Billy Strings, marking the first time the pair had ever met.

TTB Fan Club members will have first crack at tickets for the Boston and New York shows beginning tomorrow (April 4) at 10 a.m. ET, with the general public on-sale set for Friday at 10 a.m. ET. The group has also launched its app in tandem with 237 Global, providing early access to seats and exclusive content.

Presented by Live Nation and Dayglo Presents, the Garden dates are the last on TTB’s 2023 itinerary, which resumes April 28 in Little Rock, Ar., and includes two-night visits this summer to Atlanta, Vienna, Va., Bridgeport, Ct., and Red Rocks outside Denver. The group is touring in support of the 2022 four-album project I Am the Moon.

Also Read

Watch Derek Trucks Jam With Billy Strings for the First Time in Nashville

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , ,

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

Criminal Justice Reform

From Retribution to Restoration: The Revivalists Spread the Good Word of Criminal Justice Reform

Community

Melissa Etheridge: ‘What Are We Gonna Do About the Gay Thing?’

Community

Pussy-Positive Oogie-Powered Hitchhiking Hip-Hopping Orgy Serenader Comes Out of the Rabbit Hole: It’s Audley Time

more from spin

Photo: David McClister
News

Tedeschi Trucks Band Plots Largest Headlining Shows This Fall

Wilbur Niles (seated) with Thrust. Unknown photographer, courtesy of Five Worlds.
Features

Rinse and Rediscover: How Wilbur Niles Turned Car Wash Jazz-Funk Into a Collector’s Item

Seymour Stein
News

Seymour Stein, Sire Records Co-Founder Who Signed Madonna and Talking Heads, Dies at 80

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top