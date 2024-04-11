Phish Reveal New Single, LP Ahead Of Sphere Residency

Title track from 'Evolve' is out now, with the album to follow in July

Ahead of their hugely anticipated residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere, jam band mainstays Phish have announced details for their 16th studio album, Evolve, which will be released July 12 through their own JEMP Records. The title track, which was previously released on frontman Trey Anastasio’s 2020 solo album Lonely Trip, is out today (April 11).

As previously reported, Phish will descend on the Sphere April 18-21, with each performance boasting unique setlists and visuals. It’s all part of an as-yet-unspecified, larger “new relationship between Phish and Sphere” encompassing additional shows after this year.

In an interview with The Washington Post, group members acknowledged the Sphere run will have a theme but declined to elaborate. “I’m not trying to be cagey,” show director Abigail Holmes told the paper. “I just want people to not have any idea what’s about to happen when they come into the room. That’s part of the fun of this.”

Afterwards, Phish will embark on a summer tour July 19-21 in Mansfield, Ma., with their annual Labor Day Weekend visit to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce, Co., on tap from Aug. 29-Sept. 1. Also new this year is the Aug. 15-18 festival Mondegreen, during which Phish will overtake the Woodlands in Dover, De. It’s the band’s 11th self-produced festival, which have previously taken place in such locales as Plattsburgh, N.Y., Limestone, Me., and Coventry, Vt.

Evolve is the follow-up to 2020’s Sigma Oasis, which was recorded in a week at the band’s Barn studio in Vermont.