Phish To Follow U2 With Las Vegas Sphere Run In April

April 18-21 shows are the first in a new partnership between the band and the mega venue

Phish is the first band announced to follow U2 at the new Las Vegas mega venue Sphere for a run of four shows on April 18-21. According to a statement, each performance will boast unique setlists and visuals and is part of an unspecified, larger “new relationship between Phish and Sphere” encompassing additional shows after 2024.

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” Phish guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio says. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.” For ticket information, visit the band’s website. Separate travel packages go on sale tomorrow (Dec. 1).

The $2.3 billion Sphere is comprised of 160,000 square feet of video viewing space, referred to as “interior immersive display,” as well as state-of-the-art spatial audio and an exterior exosphere that morphs the building’s look via fully programmable LED technology. U2’s U2:UV Live residency at the venue began in September and continues through Feb. 18.

As for Phish, the group is gearing up for its annual New Year’s run at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which will overtake the World’s Most Famous Arena from Dec. 28-31. The quartet’s Riviera Maya destination event will follow on Feb. 21-24 at Moon Palace Cancun in Quintana Roo, Mexico.