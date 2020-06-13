Liam Gallagher Recalls Nearly Burning Down Noel’s House in Ibiza

Liam Gallagher once almost set his brother Noel’s house on fire — and that was before Oasis’ dramatic split.

The singer recalled the incident during a visit to Peter Crouch’s show, Save Our Summer (via NME).

“Our kid had a house [in Ibiza] once, years ago, which I nearly set fire to cause they lent it [to] me,” Liam explained. “So I get there, I’m getting a bit giddy and I’ve gone, ‘this is nuts innit’, got the drinks out, got a cig out, and it was like right on the sea, and I lit up and then I flicked it, it’s gone down the cliff… and the next minute there’s loads of fire.”

“We’ve not even unpacked our bags so I’m there running out with loads of pots and pans just launching at it because you couldn’t go down to it,” he continued. “I’d only been there about 10 minutes.”

There’s no way Noel would let his little brother stay at his home now, and if he did Liam probably wouldn’t rush to extinguish the fire. The Gallagher siblings’ loathe for each other seems to only increase in time, and most recently reared its head when Noel surprise-released an Oasis demo titled “Don’t Stop,” which Liam called a “PR stunt.”

On Friday, Liam dropped his MTV Unplugged album and answered fan questions about the release during a special edition of Tim Burgess‘ Twitter Listening Party.