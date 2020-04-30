News \
Liam Gallagher Is Unimpressed With Recently Discovered Oasis Song: ‘Make Sure I’m Singing on It’
You knew this was going to happen
On Wednesday (April 29), Noel Gallagher surprised and pleased Oasis fans by releasing a long lost song. “Don’t Stop…” was previously performed once…at a soundcheck in Hong Kong that circulated only on bootlegs before his discovering of the song on an unlabeled CD while in quarantine.
While this seemed like a nice gesture from the songwriter, you can count someone who wasn’t impressed: his brother.
After pining for an Oasis reunion in the name of charity, Liam Gallagher had a less-than-charitable opinion of the song.
In a series of tweets, Liam didn’t hold back.
“Well, there’s something missing in this God-almighty stew, and it’s your brother,” Liam tweeted. “Oi tofu boy, if you’re gonna release old demos, make sure I’m singing on it and Bonehead’s playing guitar on it. … If not, it’s not worth a wank.”
He also called it a “PR stunt” and said he wasn’t consulted about the song’s release.
Just when you think that things *could* somehow, someway be inching in the direction of a reunion, well, you know how the Gallaghers really feel about each other.
Check out Liam’s tweets below: