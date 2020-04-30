On Wednesday (April 29), Noel Gallagher surprised and pleased Oasis fans by releasing a long lost song. “Don’t Stop…” was previously performed once…at a soundcheck in Hong Kong that circulated only on bootlegs before his discovering of the song on an unlabeled CD while in quarantine.

While this seemed like a nice gesture from the songwriter, you can count someone who wasn’t impressed: his brother.

After pining for an Oasis reunion in the name of charity, Liam Gallagher had a less-than-charitable opinion of the song.

In a series of tweets, Liam didn’t hold back.

“Well, there’s something missing in this God-almighty stew, and it’s your brother,” Liam tweeted. “Oi tofu boy, if you’re gonna release old demos, make sure I’m singing on it and Bonehead’s playing guitar on it. … If not, it’s not worth a wank.”

He also called it a “PR stunt” and said he wasn’t consulted about the song’s release.

Just when you think that things *could* somehow, someway be inching in the direction of a reunion, well, you know how the Gallaghers really feel about each other.

Check out Liam’s tweets below:

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

PR stunt — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

Think it was called I wish I was as cool as my little brother — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

They never asked me and they should have as its under oasis but I don’t expect anything else from those cowboys at ignition there snide CUNTZ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

NO and he’s in trouble — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020