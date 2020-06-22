Bright Eyes have kicked off the week on a very high note. Not only have they released a new video for the single, “Mariana Trench,” which was created by Art Camp, they also revealed new details about their upcoming album, Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was.

Their 10th album and first LP release since 2011’s The People’s Key, Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was is set to release on Aug. 21 via Dead Oceans.

“The production of the video started at the beginning of quarantine and finished as people came back out of their homes and took to the streets together,” Camp said in a statement. “In 18 different bedrooms across the world, listening to Bright Eyes, keeping each other company, we got the chance to collaborate on a story about embracing and celebrating change. The animation is composed of 2,200 hand-illustrated ink paintings based on original 3D animation and archival footage. We hope it makes you excited to imagine that everything could be new.”

Bright Eyes will be performing “Mariana Trench” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight (June 22) on CBS. They previously released “Persona Non Grata,” “Forced Convalescence” and “One and Done.”

See the Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was tracklist and album art below:

1.) “Pageturner’s Rag”

2.) “Dance And Sing”

3.) “Just Once In The World”

4.) “Mariana Trench”

5.) “One and Done”

6.) “Pan and Broom”

7.) “Stairwell Song”

8.) “Persona Non Grata”

9.) “Tilt-A-Whirl”

10.) “Hot Car in the Sun”

11.) “Forced Convalescence”

12.) “To Death’s Heart (In Three Parts)”

13.) “Calais To Dover”

14.) “Comet Song”

Watch Bright Eyes’ video fro “Mariana Trench” below.