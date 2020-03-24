Bright Eyes Share ‘Persona Non Grata’

Bright Eyes have previously teased that they were making new music, and now they have finally released “Persona Non Grata.” This is their first music since 2011.

“We, like so many others, had many plans for 2020,” Bright Eyes said in a statement, which you can read in its entirety below. “We will be releasing a new album this year no matter what. We also have lots of touring plans, which we are no reassessing. We will keep you informed as things progress.”

They added, “We very much want to get on the road and hope to see you all in person sooner rather than later.”

As Bright Eyes previously mentioned, they are currently “reassessing” their upcoming tour plans, which were meant to kick off initially in May. They will likely update fans about the shows in the near future.

This year is full of anniversaries for the group. Fevers and Mirrors was released 20 years ago this May, while Digital Ash in a Digital Urn and I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning both turned 15 in January.

In the meantime, listen to Bright Eyes’ new track, “Persona Non Grata,” below: