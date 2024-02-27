Dismemberment Plan, Cap’n Jazz Reuniting For Best Friends Forever

Beloved and influential acts such as the Dismemberment Plan and Cap’n Jazz are reuniting for the inaugural Best Friends Forever festival, which has rounded up a massive lineup of emo, hardcore and ’90s/00’s-era artists for its Oct. 10-13 debut at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The bill will also feature Sunny Day Real Estate, Bright Eyes, Jawbox, Unwound, Pinback, the Jesus Lizard, Built to Spill, American Football, Hot Rod Circuit, Rainer Maria, the Get Up Kids, Braid and Karate, among many others.

Washington D.C.’s the Dismemberment Plan have not toured since 2014, an outing which itself followed a seven-year break. The group recently released a new cover of Circus Lupus’ “Unrequited” for a Dischord Records tribute album but has been mum on any other future plans. Meanwhile, Cap’n Jazz, a lightning rod of the early ’90s midwest emo scene which later split into associated bands such as Joan of Arc, American Football, the Promise Ring, Owen and Ghosts & Vodka, has not played live since 2017.

Best Friends Forever will also host more contemporary acts clearly inspired by their elders, including Mannequin Pussy, Momma, Drug Church, Fiddlehead and La Dispute. The event was organized by S&S Presents, who also stage the annual Kily Block Party in Salt Lake City. This year’s version of that event is set for May 10-12 with headliners LCD Soundsystem, the Postal Service and Vampire Weekend.