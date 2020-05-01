Madonna Says She Tested Positive for Antibodies and Is Going to ‘Breathe in the COVID-19 Air’

Say this much for Madonna: it seems like quarantine has allowed her to get candid on Instagram. Like, extremely candid.

In a new video posted on the platform titled Quarantine Diary #14, the Material Girl had another revelation: she claims to have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies.

“I took a test the other day, and I found out I have the antibodies,” she says. “So tomorrow, I’m just going for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in. I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air. I hope the sun is shining,” she says.

Hm, that’s one way to do things.

It also appears that she’s back to going outside, as shown by the drive that she goes and it breathing in the air.

Check out Madonna’s full video proclamation below.