Madonna’s Covid-19 Bathtub Message: ‘It’s the Great Equalizer’

The coronavirus epidemic can’t stop Madonna’s ability to surprise: In a video recorded in her bathtub, she said that what’s terrible about the virus is also “what’s wonderful about it.”

“That’s the thing about Covid-19, it doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she says in the video, sitting in flower-petal festooned bathwater as somber piano music plays.

“It’s the great equalizer. And what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is it’s made us all equal, in many ways. And what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal, in many ways.”

She chuckles. And with blonde hair pinned to the side with a barrette, she repeats a saying she’s used before.

“We’re all in the same boat. And if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together,” she concludes.

Madonna joins a long list of celebrities who, with no writers, handlers or other go-betweens beside them, have used this period of self-quarantine to communicate directly with fans, to mixed results.

Earlier this month, Madonna joined the lengthy lists of artists to postpone tour dates due to coronavirus.