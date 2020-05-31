Lana Del Rey Gets Slammed for Sharing Footage of People Looting

Lana Del Rey hasn’t had a great past few weeks. Less than 10 days ago, she was getting dragged for seemingly marginalizing women of color (and has been defending herself ever since). Now, she’s receiving backlash from fellow musicians for sharing footage on Instagram of people looting during a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

Both Kehlani and Tinashe slammed the singer-songwriter for negatively influencing her large fanbase.

“Please remove your Instagram post it’s dangerous as fuck and a very poor choice of moments to post,” Kehlani wrote in a tweet. “By all means protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform. Oh and turn your fuckin comments on man”

Tinashe tweeted, “why the fuck you posting people looting stores on your page literally WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM.”

Lana eventually deleted the video, and Kehlani and Tinashe deleted their tweets, but not without a fan took screenshots, which you can see below.

these girls were just waiting for the perfect time to call out lana del rey. theyʼve had enough 🙅🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KweGIQH9lW — sam (@samanthaswft) May 31, 2020

Tinashe was also in attendance at the Los Angeles protest, seeking justice for George Floyd, and other African Americans killed by police, along with a handful of other celebrities including Halsey. The pop star documented her experience on social media and divulged she was on the front lines, where she was shot with rubber bullets and shrapnel. On Friday, Killer Mike delivered an impassioned plea to protestors in Atlanta to not burn down their own houses in anger.